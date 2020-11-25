Pakistan urges world to note crimes against women in IIOJ&K

As the world observed International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday, Pakistan has urged international community and relevant UN organisations to take cognisance of the crimes against women in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the Foreign Office stressed the need for holding India accountable for its failure to uphold its international obligations. It said Kashmiri women in the occupied territory are living in a constant state of siege and surveillance. Body searches, ill-treatment and molestation of young women during fake “cordon-and-search operations” are being used with complete impunity by the Indian occupation forces. The statement said this day should serve as a solemn reminder of the need to address the systematic violence against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to empower women and end violence against them. It said steady progress has been made in the country through legislative, policy and institutional measures to promote and protect rights of women and girls.