40 boats sink in Ormara due to late-night rains: BFCS

About 40 boats moored across the Ormara coastline have drowned on Wednesday reportedly due to late-night rains and wind gush which dashed to the region from the west.

Balochistan Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (BFCS) urged rescue agencies to help fishermen with salvaging their vessels as they see them wash away. Some rescue personnel reached the Ormara coast to try and recover the boats.

According to BFCS, some 35 of all boats have been destroyed completely while five of them have sustained structural damages which the boat owners say encountered the weather calamity.

However, the fishermen’s society said no casualties transpired in the event. The speedy winds gusting across the coast upped the tides and engulfed the vessels anchored near the shore.

Many areas of the port city received first drizzle and moderate rains on Tuesday while winds blowing accelerated to about 40 kilometres per hour.