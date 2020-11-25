PDM leaders condemn Ali Musa Gillani’s arrest

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son, Syed Ali Musa Gillani, has been arrested by Multan police ahead of the PDM rally in the city.

Police sources claim that the PPP activist has been arrested for violating SOPs. However, opposition leaders call it political victimization.

PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto condemned the action taken by Multan police, and said that it is a reflection of the regime’s fear. “They know people stand with democracy not with selected government. Such tactics will not deter us. Protest is our democratic right & we will do so on Nov 30th no matter what,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

Sources say that Gillani was detained while protesting against the arrest of party workers.

Condemning the arrest, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz called it a “shameful image of a fascist government” and said that the opposition reiterates its resolve to “rid Pak of the inept selected and his government