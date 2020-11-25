Son of former PM Gillani’s son arrested in Multan

Police arrested former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani in Multan on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, Musa Gillani had reached Chehleek Police to protest, where police took him into custody after making harsh remarks. PPP activists protested outside the police station and demanded the release of Musa Gillani.

I’m going to PS chehlyak to show solidarity with our arrested workers. — Syed Ali Musa Gillani (@SyedMusaGillani) November 25, 2020

Despite the coronavirus restrictions in connection with the preparations for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting, the PPP held a rally in Multan in which a large number of workers participated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, has condemned his arrest and said the opposition parties will exercise their democratic right and hold the rally in Multan on November 30.