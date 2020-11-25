Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

The Gimnasia boss fell unwell after his side beat Patronato 3-0 and was taken to hospital in La Plata, near the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

Scans discovered a subdural hemetoma, requiring Maradona to undergo immediate surgery to remove the problem before being sent home to continue his recovery.

Reports in Argentina say Maradona was showing signs of recovery, but the 60-year-old then suffered a cardiac arrest and has passed away.