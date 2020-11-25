No NRO for anyone: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday people to act responsibly and wear masks amid the second coronavirus wave, as it is the “easiest precaution one can take”.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore, he expressed concern that the daily death toll has now hit 50 from single digit figures just two weeks ago.

He said that Pakistan will avoid closing down factories and businesses, as people’s livelihoods are linked to these. “We cannot render the daily wage worker unemployed.”

“No one will get NRO… rallies and demonstrations will not yield any results. No matter how many rallies you hold, you will not be able to get NRO from us,” he said while talking to media in Lahore.

Responding to a question on governance, he said: “Our biggest achievement is a successful foreign policy”.

Talking about Covid-19 situation in the country, he said that the government will not close down businesses and factories as after a long time the exports were witnessing an increase.