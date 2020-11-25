Asif Ghafoor among six others Major Generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Army on Wednesday announced top-level promotions by promoting six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General.

In a tweet, the ISPR Director-General said those promoted included Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan, Major General Azhar Hayat, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali.

Promotions in the #Army : 6 Major Generals have been promoted to the Rank of Lieutenant General. Those promoted include MG Akhtar Nawaz , MG Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, MG Asif Ghafoor, MG Salman Fayyaz Ghani , MG Sarfraz Ali,MG Muhammad Ali. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020

In March this year, thirty-six brigadiers of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major-general. The approval for promotions was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi which was presided by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The promotional statement was released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the officers include Major-General Akhtar Nawaz, Major-General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Major-General Salman Fayyaz, Major-General Sarfraz Ali, and Major-General Muhammad Ali.