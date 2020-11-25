Mahira featured on BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list

In a big achievement for the country, Mahira Khan has landed on BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women of 2020

list released on Tuesday.

The list honours 100 women who “are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times” according to the outlet, and features a diverse group; from activists and philanthropists to actors and politicians, the list is a round-up of women from around the globe.

Mahira, easily one of the biggest stars in Pakistan, has been included in the list for her willingness to speak out about social issues. “Mahira Khan is no ordinary actress – she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism,” stated BBC. The network highlighted Mahira’s contribution to Pakistani film and TV industry, writing, “She wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV.”

It also acknowledged her work as a national goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, lauding her for raising awareness about the plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

“She’s been a firm favourite with audiences ever since starting out as an MTV video jockey in 2006. Mahira is also a devoted mother to her 11-year-old son,” the statement concluded, before adding a quote from Mahira to reinstate her message.

“Speak up about the causes and issues that matter to encourage change,” it read.

The list also features Pakistani doctor Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, for “spearheading the transformative Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation programme, which has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis.”

It also includes Bilkis Bano, a protest leader from India, American actor and social activist Jane Fonda, Malaysian Bond girl Michelle Yeoh, and others.