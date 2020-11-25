Umair Jaswal’s ‘Gagar’ cover goes viral, kicks off dance challenge

With a second wave of COVID-19 ravaging the country, folks have found a fun way to spend their time at home: breaking a leg to Umair Jaswal’s latest track Gagar.

Jaswal’s modern take on the classic Alamgir song Maine Tumhari Gagar Se is proving to be the perfect, groovy track for troves of people who have been deprived of any real fun in recent months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a stroke of genius on Jaswal’s part, the Sammi Meri Waar singer decided to turn the song into a viral sensation with hashtags like #GagarFever, encouraging fans to send in videos of themselves moving to the beat! “Thank you for the amazing response on Gagar. You guys are amazing. Love you all. Keep dancing and keep sharing the love,” wrote Jaswal on his Instagram.

That’s one surefire way to send it rocketing to the top of local charts!

A day later, Jaswal shared that he woke up to “tons of these videos” in his inbox. “Love it when you guys enjoy the songs as much as I do when I’m performing them. It belongs to you. Thank you for making

GAGAR an instant hit,” he wrote, proceeding to share fan-made video of a group of friends dancing to the song.

He then went on to share another home video of a group of friends shaking a leg to the tune.

While the cover may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we think it is well on its way to becoming a breakout hit this upcoming wedding season!