Yasir Hussain pens loving note for Iqra Aziz in sweet birthday tribute

Yasir Hussain sent an abundance of love for Iqra Aziz to celebrate her birthday in the most special way.

On Tuesday, Yasir took to Instagram to shower love on his better-half in a sweer birthday post.

In the photo, Yasir can be seen holding Iqra in a tight embrace. The starlet looks gorgeous clad in a white ensemble.

Yasir, on the other hand, compliments his ladylove perfectly looking dapper in a blue formal suit and tinted shades.

Iqra thanked Yasir for his sweet gesture and wrote, “Thankyou thankyouu thankyouuu for everything.”

In another comment, she added, “Shaadi k is ek saal main apnay jitna khush mujhe rakha hai ab agay zindagi aur bhi haseen hogi inshAllah [You’ve kept me so happy during this one year of marriage, that I look forward for more]. i love you too my lifeline. Allah humain aesa hi rakhay [May God keep us like this] AMEEN.”