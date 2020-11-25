Pakistani embassies can play a positive role in community outreach and support filmmakers: Ali Rehman Khan

In the recent few months, it seems that the Imran Khan led government has shifted its focus slightly towards culture and arts.

In one such step, Sheheryar Afridi, Chairman Kashmir Committee, met with different artists at the Governor House to discuss the issues about the film fraternity. In the discussion, Ali Rehman Khan opened up about the challenges they face in today’s environment and what could be done to overcome these challenges.

The Heer Maan Ja actor talked about the role of Pakistani embassies and missions abroad. Sharing his own experience, he stated that filmmakers often face difficulties when trying to work in a foreign country. The aim is to connect with a certain segment of society and also the relevant authorities. But there is no access to either. Foreign embassies can help bridge this gap, stressed the actor.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, some Pakistani filmmakers had shot their films outside of Pakistan. Hence, by talking about this issue, Ali Rehman Khan was highlighting a collective problem. Whether it’s about working with the local authorities or having access to overseas Pakistanis, both issues are highly pertinent for the success of Pakistani films. The government is taking some steps to support the industry. But, directing Pakistanis embassies’ around the world to support filmmakers can help open new avenues.

Coronavirus has stopped many Pakistani film releases. Given an expected gap of a year (or more), the Pakistani film industry faces an unprecedented crisis. Support from the government would undoubtedly help them recover quickly and once again get back on their feet. An excellent way to start would be to start implementing Ali Rehman Khan’s suggestion.