Collaboration in diverse sectors imperative for tapping immense economic potential

Ambassador of Jordan Major General (Retd) Ibrahim Yala Al Madani called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House, this afternoon. Issues of mutual interest and enhancing bilateral relations came under discussion.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that relations between Pakistan and Jordan are based on strong foundations of religion, brotherhood, culture and history. He said that parliamentary diplomacy can play an important role in promoting bilateral relations between the two Islamic brother countries. He also stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade which did not commensurate the existing economic potential on either side.

The Speaker also spoke about the stance of both the countries on important regional and global issues. He expressed the need to further enhance cooperation at CPA and IPU level for joint input on issues confronting region and the world at large. He also stressed the need to tackle growing trend of Islamophobia in the West. He said that Muslim Ummah should adopt a common strategy to eradicate Islamophobia.

Ambassador Major General (R) Ibrahim Yala Al-Madani said that Jordan also values its close fraternal relations with Pakistan and seeks to expand them further. He said that Jordan seeks to boost economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan. He said that undoubtedly there are excellent trade opportunities between the two countries that can be tapped for mutual benefit. He agreed for further enhancing parliamentary ties between the legislatures of Pakistan and Jordan. He said that apart from cooperation in diverse economic sectors, collaboration to tap tourism potential in Pakistan and Jordan should also be pondered.

Later, Ambassador of Afghanistan Najibullah AliKhel called on Speaker National Assembly in Parliament House. While taking to the Afghan Ambassador, the Speaker said that recent engagement between the political hierarchy, parliamentarians and business communities had brought both the nations more closer. He said that the cultural, religious and historic affinities existed on either side of the border. He said that Pakistan seeks further enhancement of cooperation with Afghanistan for economic and regional development. Speaking about the recommendations of the Executive Committee of the Pak-Afghan Friendship Group, the Speaker said that majority of the recommendation on visa and Pak-Afghan Trade and Investment have been implemented. He said that signing of MoUs on long-term trade and investment agreements between the two countries will further boost trade and investment.

Ambassador of Afghanistan Nahibullah AliKhel said that his country also attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan. He said that Afghanistan values Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace to the region. He acknowledged that excellent trade opportunities exist between the two countries that would be further utilised for mutual benefit. He also expressed his gratitude to the Speaker Asad Qasier for his efforts to address impediments in visa access and bilateral trade. He said that Parliament can play an important role in further strengthening relations between the two countries. He termed the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Afghanistan, a important milestone in bringing the two countries more closer.