Hotel industry booming in Faisalabad

Faisalabad has become the most lucrative city for new and quality hotels and the future of this sector is very bright in the near future with the revival of industrial and business activities, said Tehmina Pasha, President, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI). She was talking to Mirza Imran Murtaza, Unit Manager Avari Express Hotel Faisalabad. She said that the influx of local buyers from within the country has increased manifold while we are expecting a large number of foreign visitors with the revival of economic activities in this city. She said that FCCI was also making efforts for a new and independent airport which will further give a boost to the hotel and allied industries. “Faisalabad Avari Express” is a 3-Star hotel but it is offering facilities of the five star hotel”, he said and added that we serve quality food which is duly approved by Punjab Food Authority. He further said that this hotel has 40 executive rooms while its 95 percent business relates to corporate and only 5 percent to the families. He said that booking for this hotel could be made online from any part of the world. He said that its rates are very economical as compared to other hotels of similar stature. He said that hotel administration is fully cognizant of its Corporate Social Responsibility and not even a single employee was laid-off during the long lockdown due to the coronavirus. Earlier, Mirza Imran presented a bouquet to Madam Tehmina Pasha on behalf of Mr. Bahram D. Avari. He also invited her to visit the hotel which she accepted.