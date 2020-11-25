‘Covid-19 figures to touch June levels in two weeks if SOPs not followed’

Pakistan would face the same situation as in June within two weeks when the country saw a peak in Covid-19 cases unless the public changed its attitude.

Planning Minister Asad Umar told a press conference on Tuesday after a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) the rate at which the virus spread in growing, and there is no reason that it would not grow at the same rate unless we change our attitude and take precautions, within two weeks we’ll be in the same situation that we faced in June when Pakistan saw its first peak.

He urged the masses to take precautions, including mask-wearing, hand washing, and avoiding handshakes and physical contact.

Umar recalled that in June, the situation had gotten so serious that people had trouble finding beds in hospitals. He said that the government does not want the situation to get to the point where the lives and incomes of people are threatened.

He also spoke against political gatherings and urged political leaders to spread awareness among their supporters. He added that the National Assembly speaker had summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee formed to tackle coronavirus after the NCOC wrote them a letter. The meeting, which will be held tomorrow, is expected to be attended by the political leadership of all parties, Umar said.

“We know that when corona spreads, people’s income is affected badly and we have seen this happen in the world’s richest countries,” he said, adding that the government does not want a situation where the lives and income of the masses are threatened.

“Even if I think as a politician, my politics will drown if I am seen involved in activities that endanger people’s health, lives, and livelihood,” said the minister.

Also, 48 people died from coronavirus and 2,954 new positive cases were reported on Tuesday.

According to NCOC, around 2,954 cases of coronavirus were reported while 48 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,744.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 379,883.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday.