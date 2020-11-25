Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on five-day parole

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, would be released on five-day parole ahead of the funeral of the former Punjab chief minister’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to sources at the Ministry of Interior, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The PML-N had submitted a request for a 14-day release on parole to the Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, who has the power to approve the release for 8-10 hours.

The parole-based release would come into effect once the body reaches Pakistan after clearance from the Westminster Magistrates’ Court coroner and confirmation from London – expected in a few days.

Sources said a draft summary was prepared for their release on parole for five days. With the cabinet’s approval, the PML-N president and his son would be let out of jail on parole to attend the funeral of Nawaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, a day before the body arrives in Pakistan.

Also, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that there was no restriction on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said that they should come and attend the funeral of late Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The propaganda of state repression was deliberately being done to politicize this matter. Whom the PML- N was trying to befool by such tactics, he questioned.