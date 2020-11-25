Pakistan condemns missile attack at Saudi Aramco station

Pakistan has strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at Saudi Aramco oil company’s distribution station in Jeddah. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of such attacks that violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and threaten the lives of innocent civilians.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Earlier, Yemeni Houthi forces fired a missile that struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said on Monday.

The Houthi spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said foreign companies and residents in Saudi should exercise caution as “operations will continue”. The strike has been carried out in response to the Saudi-led coalition’s actions in Yemen, he said.