CTD foils attack at police station; suicide bomber killed

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday foiled a terrorist attack on CTD police station Burki Road in Lahore, killing a suicide bomber.

The attacker reportedly tried to enter the police station and opened fire at security personnel after he was challenged. In the ensuing exchange of fire, the alleged attacker was killed.

Police claimed to have recovered a suicide jacket and two hand grenades from the individual’s possession. Following the incident, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) disarmed the suicide vest and the body of the alleged attacker was shifted to Mayo Hospital.

A spokesperson for the CTD said the terrorist has yet to be identified, and the matter is being investigated. “The network will be traced soon”.

In a related development, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Omar Sheikh ordered Dolphin Squad personnel to ensure effective patrolling and divisional officers to monitor the security of important buildings, offices and public places by keeping a close watch on suspicious persons, vehicles with tinted windows, illegal green number plates and vehicles with blue lights.