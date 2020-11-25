PPP announces to continue protest against GBA-2 results

Refusing to accept the recount decision in the Gilgit Baltistan constituency, GBA-2 (Gilgit II), the Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday announced to continue its protest against the alleged rigging in the polls.

PPP Gilgit President Amjad Hussain said that peaceful protests will be held at various locations in GB.

The recount result had declared PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan the winner rejecting PPP’s claims of rigging. A total of 24 candidates fought against each other in this constituency of whom 14 were independents.

The recount was carried out after the PPP leader challenged the election result as unofficial results shared by the returning officer declared Khan ahead of PPP’s Jamil Ahmed by 96 votes.

Earlier on Monday, at least four vehicles and a building of Gilgit-Baltistan’s forest department were torched by unidentified persons during the protest against alleged rigging, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirza Hussain said the violence started after a clash between security forces and protesters. He said there are no injuries and no one has been arrested. Police have sealed off roads in the region.

PPP’s GB chapter President Advocate Amjad, however, said that several workers of the PPP were injured from tear gas shelling by police. He said that demonstrations will be held in 12 districts from 12-4pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Information Secretary for GB Saadia Danish said that party workers arranged a peaceful protest against alleged rigging in GBLA-II but the police used force to stop them. She said that police resorted to baton-charge and aerial firing, which led to the disruption of peace. She held the local administration responsible for the law and order situation.