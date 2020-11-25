Gwadar port gets China’s support for greater role in region

China has reiterated its full support to the Gwadar Port’s project for its greater role in the regional cooperation on trade and goods transition.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday said, “China supports the greater role of the port, an important component of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and we are glad to see the new progress.”

The international transit activities have started with the arrival of the first fish cargo at the Gwadar Port for onward shipment to China, he informed.

In the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo, including LPG, steel pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan were scheduled to arrive at the port.

Lijain informed that during his posting as deputy head of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, he visited the Gwadar Port for six times. “From its building and use, I am quite impressed by the achievements in the Gwadar Port,” he stated.

He remarked that facts had proven that CPEC had not only benefited Chinese and Pakistani people but had also facilitated regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

“We are confident that with efforts from all parties, the CPEC will surely play a more positive role in helping the region achieve prosperity,” Lijian added.

The arrival of a ship carrying 200 tonnes of fish from the international water for onward shipment to China in refrigerated containers was the outcome of a special initiative taken under the guidance of the prime minister to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port, the spokesperson added.

“This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port,” he said.

Lijain informed that a dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade had also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders to transform the port into a major transit trade hub.