PM Khan calls for ‘chemical castration’ of rapists

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for public hangings and chemical castration of rapists as authorities reported arresting the second man in connection with the rape of a woman on a popular highway in Punjab province last week.

The woman was raped in front of her children after her car ran out of fuel on a motorway near the eastern city of Lahore.

Stressing that this was a serious matter, PM Imran Khan said no delay will be tolerated. “We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.”

The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier said castration will be a start.

The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.

Taking to Twitter, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented before the Parliament.