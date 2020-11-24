Finally Trump orders the transfer of power to Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump has ordered the transfer of power in the best interests of the country.

President Trump announced on Twitter that he had allowed Emily Murphy, head of the GSA (General Services Administration), to begin working with Joe Biden’s team.

“I thank GSA’s Emily Murphy for her loyalty and dedication to our country,” Trump tweeted.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

“They were harassed, threatened and abused. I don’t want to see this happen to her and her family or GSA employees. Our strong position will continue.”

The General Services Administration had been withholding federal funds from Mr Biden’s transition team in an unprecedented move.

The move from the White House came just hours after Michigan formally certified its election results and days after Georgia did the same.