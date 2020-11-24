UNICEF announces 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine to poor countries

Nearly 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped and flown to developing countries next year in a “mammoth operation,” the UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Monday, as world leaders vowed to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines.

It should be noted that world leaders have pledged to ensure the transparent distribution of vaccines against the deadly coronavirus, which has spread around the world.

UNICEF said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Yemen as part of COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This invaluable collaboration will go a long way to ensure that enough transport capacity is in place for this historic and mammoth operation,” said Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF’s Supply Division, in a statement.

At the G20 summit later this week, leaders of the world’s 20 economies pledged to ensure a uniform distribution of corona vaccines to developing countries.

Pharmaceutical and research centres around the world are involved in the race to develop the Covid-19 vaccine, and vaccine trials are underway with thousands of participants globally.