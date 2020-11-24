UK plans to lift lockdown from first week of December

United Kingdom has planned to lift lockdown from the first week of December followed by ‘tougher’ post-lockdown ranges for the country.

Unnecessary shops in all parts of the country will be allowed to reopen once the lockdown is lifted at the beginning of the next month. UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in this regard, stated that three-tiered regional measures will return from 2nd December.

Moreover, several sporting events, weddings, and collective worships will also resume in the country. All restaurants and pubs are also allowed to open with strict coronavirus SOPs.

Shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen when the restrictions are lifted, and outdoor sports can resume.

In Tier 1, people will be told to limit travel and work from home where possible. In Tier 2, bars and restaurants can only serve alcohol alongside a substantial meal.

Indoor and outdoor sports venues in Tiers 1 and 2 can allow in “limited numbers” of spectators, while “business events” will also be able to resume.

In Tier 3, indoor hospitality businesses will close except for takeaway, and all indoor entertainment venues will shut.

Where bars and restaurants are able to open, last orders will be pushed back to 10 p.m. from Dec. 2, with closing at 11 p.m. Johnson said the government will strengthen the “enforcement ability” of local authorities, giving them new powers to close down premises.

Johnson also announced what he called a “major community testing program” for areas in Tier 3.

“If it works we should be able to offer those who test negative the prospect of fewer restrictions,” Johnson said, adding that people who tested negative would be able to meet up in certain places with others who also tested negative.