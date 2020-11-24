IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield, Al Azizia reference

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani previously issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

In case Nawaz Sharif remains absent in today’s hearing, the bench will declare him a proclaimed offender and order to confiscate his properties.

Director Europe at the Foreign Office Mohammad Mubashir Khan submitted a report before the bench, stating that Nawaz is aware of court proceedings. “The news regarding proclamation came on print and digital media both locally and internationally. He also received court summons through Royal Mail.”

n the Avenfield reference, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He was acquitted in the Flagship reference.

These references were filed by the anti-graft watchdog following the Supreme Court verdict in panama gate.

Nawaz was granted eight-week bail last year in the Al Azizia reference on medical grounds. The bail duration lapsed in February.