Federal Minister for Food Fakhar Imam contracts coronavirus

Federal Minister for Food Fakhar Imam has contracted the coronavirus, which claimed 48 lives in the last 24 hours.

According to family sources, Fakhar Imam has quarantined himself after testing positive for the coronavirus. Fakhar Imam had participated in the wheat-growing campaign in Kabirwala two days ago.

Two days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh also contracted the virus. Haleem Adil Sheikh had quarantined himself after the coronavirus test came positive.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,954 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours amid renewed restrictions and a likely second lockdown.

The total number of cases from the contagion has reached 379,883 cases while 1751 are still in critical condition. The death toll has increased even though 1,389 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of active cases stood at 40,379 as the positivity rate rises in many parts of the country. A total of 39,165 tests were conducted across the country during this period out of which 2,954 cases were positive.