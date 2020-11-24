Daesh Karachi chief killed by security forces in Bajaur operation

Security forces have killed two terrorists linked with banned outfit Daesh during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists have been identified as Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was the chief of the banned outfit in Sindh. Many other terrorists were also arrested during the Bajaur operation, the military’s media wing said.

The law enforcement agencies in operation yesterday had foiled terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.