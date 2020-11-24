Pakistan records positivity ratio of 7.46% as 2,756 more test positive

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday said Pakistan has recorded the Covid-19 highest positivity ratio of 7.46 percent.

The current Covid-19 situation reviewed in the NCOC session held here Monday. The session was attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while provincial representatives joined through video link. It was informed during the meeting that positivity ratio in other federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 11.45 percent, Balochistan 7.73 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 5.23 percent, Islamabad 8.09 percent, KP 9.85 percent, Punjab 3.95 percent and Sindh 9.63 percent.

It was briefed during the forum that in Punjab, the major positive cases are recorded in Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad, while in Sindh Karachi and Hyderabad have more cases. In Khyber Pakhtunkha (KP) the cities including Peshawar, Abbottabad and swat have more number of cases. Similarly, Mirpur in AJK, Gilgit and Islamabad are having more cases. It was told in the meeting that 2155 Covid-19 patients currently admitted in the hospitals. However, the number of critical patients have increased two folds since last two weeks. On average 35 people lost lives during last week.

It was informed that 19 percent cases are from education sector. The positivity ration in educational institutions increase from 1.8 percent to 3.3 percent during last one week which is actually 82 percent increase in educational institutions. The forum deliberately discussed the situation in length for decisions about educational institutions.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 38,348 as 2,756 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. As many as 34 under treatment patients lost their lives, out of them 26 died in hospitals while eight out of hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 267 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,803 allocated for Covid-19 patients. Some 36,929 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,439 in Sindh, 12,607 in Punjab, 5,099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,550 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 854 in Balochistan, 306 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 1074 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 330,885 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. Since the pandemic reported, a total of 376,929 cases detected so far, including AJK 6,123, Balochistan 16,810, GB 4,542, ICT 27,018, KP 44,599, Punjab 114,508 and Sindh 163,329.

About 7,696 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,829 in Sindh, 11 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Sunday, while 2,861 in Punjab, seven of them died in hospital and six out of hospital on Sunday, 1,327 in KP with two died in hospital on Sunday, 279 in ICT out of them one died in hospital on Sunday, 161 in Balochistan, 95 in GB one died in hospital on Sunday and 144 in AJK out of them four died in hospital on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5, 216,955 tests had been conducted, while 763 hospitals allocated with Covid-19 facilities with 2,155 patients admitted across the country.