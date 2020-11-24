Application filed for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza on parole

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday filed an application seeking release on parole for PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar in London on Sunday.

Deputy Secretary-General PML-N Ataullah Tarar submitted a request to the deputy commissioner Lahore for their immediate release on parole for two weeks to attend the funeral. According to reports, on the arrival of the body in Pakistan, funeral prayers will be offered at Sharif Medical City and the burial will be alongside Mian Sharif’s grave in Amira Cemetery.

A day earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif’s nonagenarian mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, had passed away in London. She had left for London in February despite being unwell to be with Nawaz Sharif, who is there for medical treatment since late last year. According to PML-N leaders, Begum Shamim was almost 94 years old and seriously ill for the past several months but she wanted to be in London for the former premier’s cardiac intervention. They added that her condition had become critical since last week.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded immediate release of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said that nothing is more painful than death of mother but Shehbaz Sharif is still under custody despite the fact that reference has been filed and trial is underway.