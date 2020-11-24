Indian envoy summoned to protest LoC violations

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Khuiratta Sector of the LoC, 55 year old M Haneef s/o M Hussain, 5 year old Shangur d/o M Irfan, 5 year old Summan d/o M Ajaib, 20 year old Aruj d/o M Adnan, 35 year old Zabina w/o M Ajaib, 65 year old Sarwar Jan w/o M Hussain, 35 year old Sajida Kausar w/o M Irfan, 10 year old Eraj d/o Sadiq, 50 year old Khursheed Begum w/o Sub Mehmood Shaheed, 7 year old Hurrain Irfan d/o M Irfan and 9 year old Mubeen s/o Abdul Hameed, residents of Jijot Bahadar village, had sustained serious injuries on Sunday.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed more than 2,820 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 26 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).