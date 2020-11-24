Daesh Karachi chief killed by security forces in Bajaur

The security forces on Monday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district located in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and killed two terrorists associated with banned outfit Daesh, a private TV channel reported.

The terrorist commanders have been identified as Zubair and Aziz-ur-Rehman. Daesh commander Aziz-ur-Rehman was chief of the banned outfit in Karachi.

The security forces also arrested various other terrorists during the Bajaur operation. The law enforcement agencies in operation yesterday had foiled terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused have been identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” rangers spokesman said.

“Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan,” according to the spokesperson.