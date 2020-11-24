Afghan president pardons several Pakistani prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has pardoned several Pakistani prisoners and ordered their release, according to a presidential decree. The presidential decree does not mention as to how many Pakistanis will be freed. “In line with the order, Section 18 Article Sixty-four of the Constitution, keeping in view of good faith, to strengthen friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I issue this order to pardon the imprisonment of convicts of the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan who have been sentenced with the final decision of the courts,” Ghani’s decree said. The order says that those Pakistani prisoners whose imprisonments have remained up to one month, shall be released and their remaining period shall be pardoned.

Pakistani prisoners who have completed their imprisonment but are incarcerated due to non-payment of fines shall be pardoned, the decree says. Pakistani embassy in Kabul has confirmed the presidential order.