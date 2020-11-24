Police recruitment process should be made more transparent: IGP

Inspector of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the recruitment process should be made more transparent to make capable and hardworking human resource a part of Punjab Police while the services of psychologists should also be used for better analysis of the mental abilities of the candidates in the interview session.

He said that those responsible for deliberate delays in cases related to obtaining leave of employees, GP fund and financial assistance do not deserve any concession against whom strict departmental action will not be avoided. He further said that in view of the growing dangers of Corona, officers and personnel on duty in police offices, units, police stations and field across the province should be assured of precautionary measures against Corona and they should be provided with face masks, sanitizers and safety kits.

And there should be no interruption in the supply of other safety equipment in this regard. He further said that if any district needs resources or assistance in providing security equipment for protection against Corona, it should immediately contact the Central Police Office and ensure timely measures under its supervision to keep all DPOs force safe from Corona. He directed the DIG IT to upgrade all the software related to the welfare of the force and integrate it with the central HRMS system of the force with an advanced feature so that the details of beneficiaries (officials) of the welfare branch can be updated in their accounts.

He further said that a detailed report of pending or delayed welfare projects in all the districts of the province should be sent to the Central Police Office within a week so that those responsible could be held accountable. He gave these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on welfare and recruitment of police force at the Central Police Office here on Monday. During the meeting, Additional IG Establishment and Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG Punjab on professional matters.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that enhancing the best welfare and efficiency of junior rank police personnel is one of the top priorities of the department as the constabulary is the real face of the police department who represent the department through their dealings and professionalism. He further said that cases of dues of retired police personnel should be completed within the stipulated deadline.

He said that increasing the capacity of officers and personnel as per the requirements of modern times is a matter of urgency. Ongoing programs related to welfare as well as police training colleges and school upgradation should be completed as soon as possible. During the meeting Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Welfare and Finance Agha Yousaf, DIG Establishment-II Maqsood Al Hassan and AIG R&D Ali Javed along with other officers were also present.