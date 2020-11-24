World must take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that every Pakistani, including the government and the opposition, is united on the Kashmir issue.

Kashmir is still the lifeblood of Pakistan and 220 million Pakistanis are ready to sacrifice their lives for its independence. Narendra Modi is the world’s greatest murderer of humanity and a terrorist. He was addressing a “Kashmir Conference” at Governor’s House, Lahore on Monday. Provincial Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPA Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Kashmiri Leader Kanwal Hayat, MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, Mufti Abdul Qaw and others were also present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab further said that Modi is committing genocide and he has become the biggest terrorist in the world. He said that today not only Kashmir but also other minorities including Muslims inside India are being killed by RSS terrorists in broad daylight and the world has remained a silent spectator which is not acceptable at all. The world should take serious note of this terrorism of India and stop India from this terrorism. I am in touch with the European Parliament, including the UK, on the Kashmir issue and the Kashmir issue is being raised at all levels. He urged the world powers to take serious notice of this terrorism of Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and stop India from this terrorism.

Governor Punjab said that today in Kashmir children are being killed in front of their parents and unfortunately Indian atrocities are not ending but they are increasing and the whole world knows how India is killing and oppressing Kashmiris.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved that he is the ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting the Kashmir issue all over the world and is raising his voice at every forum for the liberation of Kashmiris. He said that every person living in Pakistan stands with Kashmiris and today even major media groups from all over the world are exposing Indian terrorism as the government of Pakistan has spread the voice of Kashmiris in all corners of the world. He said that we stand with Kashmir brothers and sisters and inshallah the time is not far when Kashmir will be free and the atrocities of India will end forever.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that there was no precedent for the atrocities being perpetrated on Kashmiris by India even in Hitler’s time. The time has come for other international bodies, including the United Nations, to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions, instead of being a silent spectator, because until the Kashmir issue is resolved, there can be no peace in the region. Expressing solidarity with Kashmir, he strongly condemned the Indian atrocities. Other speakers on the occasion also expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned Indian atrocities.