Restrictions on industry, transport not a solution to smog: minister

Smog is a form of air pollution that is exacerbated by climate change. Temporary restrictions on industry and transportation are not the solution and shifting of industries on environmental friendly technology and electric vehicles require time and resources, which are gradually being ensured.

On the other hand, change in social behaviour is a matter of time for a quick and lasting solution to the problem. Further, increasing the number of trees in industrial and residential areas, reducing the use of fuel-powered rides and using safe methods for waste disposal can play an important role in controlling pollution.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht addressing a seminar on the role of civil society in controlling pollution organized by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority Monday.

The minister said that changing social attitudes to control pollution is not possible without the involvement of civil society, educational institutions and the media. He said that the civil society representatives should be aware of the harmful health effects of pollution and discourage the causes of pollution. Students should be made part of tree planting campaigns. NGOs and organizations should promote pollution control activities at the local level.

The minister said that the Research Scholars Introduce Ideas for a Healthy and Clean Environment.

Other participants of the seminar included Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar Director Punjab Disaster Management Authority Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Chairman Urban Development Unit, representatives from civil society and media and faculty members from various universities.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar briefing the seminar participants about the causes of increase in air pollution and smog said that the main cause of pollution in cities is smoke from transport which is 43% of air pollution. Sustainable pollution control measures are being taken at the government level. The process of shifting brick kilns to ZigZag technology is also underway. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority is ensuring operations on a daily basis. Local level committees have been hired to control fires in villages and monitor industrial units.

He agreed the civil society representatives to form committees at the community level in cities is being accepted. Under the Environment Department, installation of modern machinery for measuring air quality and controlling pollution from different parts of the city is also being ensured. Khurram Shehzad Omar apprised the seminar participants that Punjab Disaster Management Giving details of the authority’s measures and smog control operations, he said that since October 20, fines of Rs 39,394,340 have been imposed for discouraging smog-causing activities, 2,148 industrial units and 8,579 vehicles have been impounded. 1402 kilns have been converted to ZigZag technology while the rest of the kilns are being converted to modern technology.