Sindh has received Rs 8bn less from Centre this year: Wahab

Spokesperson for the Sindh Governments and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the federal government has not given a sovereign guarantee for Karachi Circular Railway. Sindh has received Rs 8 billion less from the federal government this year. He said, if the FBR has collected record revenue, then why the provinces are not getting the funds. He expressed these views while talking to media on the occasion of inauguration of Pulgram Road, Iqbal Hoti Road, MB Dilal Road at Old Haji Camp. He also planted trees along the newly constructed road. DC South, MC South and PPP office bearers were also present on the occasion. Murtaza Wahab said, “Sindh government had allocated funds for the construction of roads. There is a civil hospital on one side of the Old City area. There is a large number of people here. Only the PPP is doing the work while the PTI government has set a record of lying if FBR has recovered the record, then give Sindh’s share in the NFC award. This city has never been given to the public representatives due to which its problems have increased.” Replying to question, the Sindh Government Spokesperson said that Karachi Circular Railway was closed in whose era? Did the PPP government join the CPEC to KCR? Is this a gift from the PPP? If anyone else takes credit for it, it is a different matter. The PPP believes in practical steps, not just words.