Genuine problems of textile sector to be solved on priority basis: minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the textile sector is playing an important role in the promotion of the national economy and adding that it is an important source of providing employment as well. The genuine problems will be solved on a priority basis, he assured. The provincial minister was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTMA) which called on him at Civil Secretariat on Monday and discussed different issues. The delegation consisted of Chairman APTMA (Faisalabad) Sh. Shahid Javed, senior vice chairman Rehan Ashraf, Malik Salman Zia, Safeer Shehzad and others. Aslam Iqbal disclosed that an inspector-less regime is being introduced for factories by eliminating the intervention of inspectors in the garb of inspections. No one could dare to disturb the factory owners in the name of inspection under this system, he added. He maintained provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to the coming generations is the collective responsibility and stressed that the rules relating to the protection of the environment should be fully followed in factories. Latest technology should be optimally utilized to decrease air pollution, he stressed.