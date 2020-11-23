Coke Fest 2020 Day 2 ends with SomeWhatSuper’s scintillating ‘Pakistaniyat’

The second day of Pakistan’s first ever live digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020, presented by Patari and Tapmad, attracted over a million digital viewers to experience live music in Pakistan, like never before.

Hosted by TV and Radio personality Dino Ali with a special digital watch-party featuring Anoushey Ashraf,

Day-2 of the digital music festival, Coke Fest 2020 showcased exciting performances by Britain’s Got Talent’s superstar Sirine Jahangir, who performed her original songs Breathe and Understand, and sufi-rock powerhouse Natasha Baig who performed four originals, Ya Maula,

These performances, set across multiple stages in the Coke Fest arena, were streamed live on Tapmad in over 10 countries

Hik Hai, Sheesha Ban Ja and Shikwa. This was followed by a power pack performance from Punjabi rapper

Xploymer Dar ft. Hashim

where the duo performed

Power Di Game, New Era, Kaam Bole

and Unni Vi.

The night ended with a scintillating set from the EDM outfit SomeWhatSuper who lit up the stage with the energetic ‘Pakistaniyat’. These performances, set across multiple stages in the Coke Fest arena, were streamed live on Tapmad in over 10 countries.

Day-1 and Day-2 performances can be streamed exclusively at:

https://patari.pk/home/artist/Coke-Fest-2020 and https://www.tapmad.com/cokefest.

The third and final day of CokeFest2020 went live at 6pm featuring performances by the hip hop duo of Young Stunners, pop sensation Shamoon Ismail and rock legend Ali Noor, in a brand new avatar. The artist-line up of the much awaited Season 13 of Coke Studio

will be revealed as the finale of

Coke Fest 2020 on Day-3.

Indeed, while the spread of Covid-19 posed a complete halt to organizing live events or large public gatherings, Coca-Cola had the vision to onboard a concept brought to them by Zarlasht Faisal, CEO of Patari – a popular online music streaming platform in Pakistan, and Yassir Pasha of Tapmad – Pakistan’s leading on-demand video streaming platform, to create a unique and disruptive virtual experience offering engagement, musical performances and much more as a two-way interactive experience. In order to drive this, the teams engaged a first-of-its-kind digital eco-system; from live food deliveries by FoodPanda to live dissemination of merchandise by Bykea all the while bringing the best of the ideas together for a truly unique experience. Coke Fest 2020 is being directed live by Amaan Ahmed, from Uncut Studios.

#CokeFest2020, for many years has brought together Pakistan’s two biggest passions; music and food.

#CokeFest2020 has a long history of inviting music lovers to celebrate their love for music and food by hosting a number of upcoming artists and restaurateurs forming a winning combination. However, redefining the real experience and taking it to the virtual space with the same oomph and zest was the need of the hour. With big names like Coca-Cola Pakistan, Patari and Tapmad all coming together promising a first-of-its-kind interactive digital event – expectations are bound to skyrocket and set a new standard of experiencing entertainment in the new normal.