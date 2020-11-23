Shafqat Mehmood announces schools closure from November 26

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood has announced that all educational institutions across the country will stay closed for on-campus education 11th January.

Online education arrangements will be used from 26th November till 24th December.

All exams that were scheduled in December are being postponed, and will be held after schools reopen in January.

Corona virus cases are increasing day by day in in the country as well as in the educational institutions. Pakistan has reported 59 deaths in a single day on Sunday by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 374,173. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,662 on Sunday.

Till now 162,227 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 114,010 in Punjab, 44,097 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,744 in Balochistan, 26,569 in Islamabad, 6,000 in Azad Kashmir and 4,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.