Maya doesn’t let the Sunday blues get to her

Pakistani actress Maya Ali doesn’t let the Sunday blues get to her and her latest snap proves just that. In a stunning post on Instagram, the diva shared a post of herself sitting on a train track, flashing peace signs while pouting.

The Parey Hut Love star kept it casual and chic as she donned light wash jeans and a two-coloured sweater.

She made sure to tell her followers that working on a Sunday did not put her in a sour mood. “Working Sunday be like….,” the caption read.

