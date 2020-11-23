Need to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan: Erik Beishembieve

Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembieve said a two-day Pakistan Economic Forum is being held in the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek on 2nd December 2020, to boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on a sectoral basis, in which large number of Pakistani businessmen and industrialists would be participating.

Kyrgyz Ambassador stressed the need for promotion of the historical bond of relationship between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan and said that both the countries needed to make efforts for boosting ties in every field, especially education, culture, trade, connectivity and industries.

Kyrgyz Ambassador Erik Beishembieve expressed these views during his two days visit to Karachi where he had different meetings with Karachi industrialists including KATI, Brooks Pharmaceuticals, Revolt Motorbike Plant and Pelikan Knitwear delegations.

While talking to the industrialists Erik Beishembieve said that despite the vast potential between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, bilateral trade is limited to 5million dollar adding that “Pakistan exports textile leather products and fresh fruits to Kyrgyzstan”, while Kyrgyzstan exports chemicals, dung and other halal animal skins and minerals to Pakistan.

“Kyrgyzstan is gateway for Pakistani exporters to Central Asian states and Russia”, adding that “Kyrgyzstan shares borders with China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan which needs to be fully utilized by Pakistani business community”, he explained

Kyrgyz Ambassador told that Kyrgyz investors are interested in joint ventures with Pakistani manufacturers in surgical and instrumental instruments, garments, valued textiles, leather products and fresh fruit processing because there is a huge potential for profitable investment in these sectors.

“9,000 Pakistani students are studying medicine and medical science at Kyrgyz universities”, he informed

Erik Beishembieve said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have fraternal relations which can be made more useful through the promotion of bilateral trade, transfer of technology and exchange of delegations.

“Kyrgyzstan is a lush country with forests, mountains and beautiful lakes”, while “Pakistan has a country consisting of natural springs, northern areas and desert areas with historical and heritage sites”, he explained

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan said that the tourism sector can be developed by mutually promoting the transport of tourists from both the countries to these attractions.