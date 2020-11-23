No humanity expected from government: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that we do not expect humanity from the government.

In a message on Twitter, the former prime minister released a video of his mother’s dead body transferring from the Avenfield House.

Maryam Nawaz said that a shadow full of mother’s prayers rose from Nawaz Sharif’s head. “I received the news of my grandmother’s death two hours late due to the suspension of phone services,” she tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz said that as soon as she got the news, she immediately left for Lahore. My father and family kept trying to contact me, but could not.

Earlier, upon receiving news of the death, a tearful Maryam Nawaz left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar after asking the huge crowds gathered there to pray for her grandmother’s soul.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said that the funeral would be offered in at Sharif Medical Centre in Raiwand and it could take two to three days to bring her body back.

He said that the request for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole would be submitted as soon as the body arrives in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on her demise. “My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s mother,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the mother Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.