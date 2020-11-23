Decision on school closure to be taken today

Another special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will be held today to decide whether to close schools due to the rising coronavirus cases.

Last week, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood convened a meeting where it was decided to open all the educational institutes the whole week despite the rising cases.

However, in an upcoming meeting which will be held on today, it will be decided whether to close the schools or not. In the context of coronavirus, no decision could be made regarding school closures and winter vacations.

As coronavirus cases spiked across the country, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended early and extended vacations.

However, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas had opposed school closure during last Monday’s moot. Ahead of today’s meeting, Raas said a “sensible decision” will be taken as “lives matter the most”.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government would not go for a complete lockdown. A micro smart lockdown would be imposed in areas most affected by the virus.