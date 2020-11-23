‘Happiest Season’ — Kristen Stewart’s rom-com earns praise from critics

The first reviews for Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis starrer upcoming romantic comedy Happiest Season are here.

The film, also starring Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

The film is about a woman who wishes to propose marriage to her girlfriend but learns that she has not come out to her conservative parents.

Clea DuVall has co-written and directed Happiest Season. Mary Holland has also contributed to the screenplay.

The film currently has a score of 91 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes after 45 reviews. The critical consensus reads, “A jolly good time with heartfelt performances and more than enough holiday cheer, all you’ll want for Christmas is Happiest Season.”

Rolling Stone’s K. Austin Collins said that while the film is not a “knockout”, the actors “frequently are. The rest is an exercise in not overdoing it. It’s here, it’s queer, it’s not much else — and that’s OK.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote, “At heart, “Happiest Season” is a serious, at times revolutionary mainstream comedy rooted in the sadness of a world where the closet, for too many people, still persists in some form.”

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon wrote in his review, “Happiest Season is the movie that it is. And it is a good version of that movie, one that, hopefully, will be impactful to an audience that loves the holiday movie genre and maybe never would have thought to emotionally invest in this kind of story.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said, “Given DuVall’s background as an actor it’s unsurprising she draws such engaging work from her cast, with tasty individual characterizations, but more importantly, a group dynamic that’s both lively and believable. ” Happiest Season is scheduled to be released on November 26.