Mother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in London

The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, Begum Shamim Akhtar, died after protracted illness at the age of 90 in London on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar said in a tweet that Begum Akhtar was staying with his son Nawaz Sharif in London since February. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was informed about the death of her grandmother during Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Peshawar after which she left the venue.

Leaders of various political parties have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace.

Begum Shamim’s last rites will be performed in Lahore after which she will reportedly be buried in the Sharif family’s ancestral graveyard in Lahore. Her body will be flown to Lahore from London keeping in view the flight schedule.

Provincial minister for jails and colonies Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz will be released on payroll as soon as the documents required are received by the authorities concerned.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed condolences over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. In their separate condolence messages, both the president and prime minister expressed their grief and sympathized with the bereaved family.