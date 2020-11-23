Soldier martyred, two injured in operation in North Waziristan

At least four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North West of Spinwam sub-division in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. “As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the area,” the ISPR said. However, all terrorists were killed by the security forces, the ISPR maintained. The military’s media wing added that 27-year-old soldier Sepoy Sadam, a resident of Karak district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) was martyred while two other soldiers were injured. On October 4, it was reported that at least two “hardcore” terrorists were killed while another was arrested in an IBO conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan. “Security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. Two hardcore terrorists [were] killed, [while] one terrorist was apprehended,” the military’s media wing had said.