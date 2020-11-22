PES rescues 659,061 road accident victims in two years

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency service to the victims of 659,061 road accidents, 32,513 fire incidents and 2,740 drowning incidents during the last two years. About 6,753 people were killed and 741,222 sustained injuries in 659,061 road accidents in Punjab during the same time. Statistics showed that 100,939 pedestrians were involved in road accidents, 32,6758 passengers, 18,075 underage drivers, 541,059 motorcycles, 672,89 cars and 71,337 other vehicles.

About 291,353 road accidents took place due to over speeding, 209,936 on carelessness, 46,381 on wrong turn, 34,708 on U-turn violation, 325 one-wheelie, 4,939 tire burst, and 71,419 other violations of traffic rules and laws, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

Regarding fire emergencies, total 32,513 fire related cases were reported in Punjab during last two years in which 232 people were killed and 1,756 received burn injuries. The Rescue teams shifted 1,047 fire emergency victims to various hospitals besides providing first aid to 477 injured.

As many as 7,080 fire emergencies were reported in Lahore, 2,091 in Rawalpindi, 3,091 in Faisalabad, 1,800 in Multan, 1,863 Gujranwala 890 in Sargodha, 697 in D G Khan, 927 in Bahawalpur, 569 in Sahiwal, 799 in R.Y khan, 1,237 in Sialkot, 509 in Attock, 340 in Rajanpur, 309 in Jhehlum, 603 in Khanewal, 300 in Muzaffargarh, 486 in Bahawalnagar, 491 in Jhang, 577 in Gujrat, 733 in Kasur, 294 in T.T Singh, 386 in Mianwali, 245 in Pakpattan, 266 in Bhakkar, 231 in Chakwal, 608 in Hafizabad, 206 in Khushab, 245 in Layyah, 447 in Lodhran, 505 in M.B Din, 634 in Nankana, 429 in Narowal, 528 in Okara, 833 in Sheikhupura, 598 in Vehari, 563 in Chiniot, and 103 fire cases were reported in Murree.

However, 15,572 fire emergencies were related to short circuit, 1,916 to gas leakages, 181 of LPG cylinder, 7,702 of carelessness, 113 of fireworks, 198 kitchen fire, 241 of forest fire and 4,813 other fire related emergencies. The Rescue 1122 had also carried out various operations to rescue 2,071 victims of 2,740 drowning emergencies.

The PES officials shifted 352 victims of drowning emergencies to various hospitals besides providing first aid to 207 victims. About, 152 drowning incidents were reported in Lahore, 55 Rawalpindi, 139 in Faisalabad, 100 in Multan, 122 Gujranwala, 48 in Sargodha, 117 in D.G Khan, 106 in Bahawalpur, 114 in Sahiwal, 115 in R.Y khan, 142 in Sialkot, 84 in Attock, 37 in Rajanpur, 40 in Jhehlum, 87 in Khanewal, 85 in Muzaffargarh, 79 in Bahawalnagar, 31 in Jhang, 71 in Gujrat, 45 in Kasur and others.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that maximum number of road traffic crashes could be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws. He appealed to the motorcyclists to drive extremely carefully as motorcycles were involved in more than 80 percent accidents, adding that accidents could significantly be reduced ensuring mandatory use of helmets by the motorcyclists.