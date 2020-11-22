Punjab govt won’t give permission to PDM for Lahore, Multan rallies

Government of Punjab has decided to not give permission to opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding rallies in Multan and Lahore.

As per details, government decided against the permission keeping in view the recommendations of state institutions and ban on rallies amid surging of novel coronavirus cases across the country.

According to sources, the provincial government has also decided to take legal action if rallies are held despite the ban.

Earlier, PDM had sought permission for holding rallies in Lahore and Multan.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has sad that opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

PM Imran Khan, in a series of tweets, said that Pakistan’s second COVID 19 spike data is of concern as increase in the virus patients on ventilators in last 15 days rose in Peshawar and Multan by 200%, Karachi 148%, Lahore 114% and Islamabad 65% while Multan Islamabad’s Covid ventilators capacity utilization has reached 70 percent.

He further said that across the world there is a second spike and complete lockdowns in most countries but in Pakistan, the PDM by continuing with jalsas is deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods.

If cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and PDM will be responsible for consequences, he warned.

Imran Khan said that opposition can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO from him.