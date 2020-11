Veteran Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari shared her college life pictures on Instagram which immediately drew attention of her fans and made rounds on social media.

The 64-year-old wrote in caption of one picture, “Collage days. Masoomiat.” [Innocence]. One of the photos is black and white.

It is pertinent here to mention that Bushra Ansari had earlier shared a rare picture of hers with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto which was captured in 1989.