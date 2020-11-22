Madhuri impressed by video of Kiwi police officers dance on ‘Kala chashma’!

Actress Madhuri Dixit on Saturday shared a video of New Zealand Police officials dancing to the song ‘Kala chashma’ on the occasion of Diwali.

Madhuri shared the video in a series of Instagram stories on her verified account. In the video, male and female officers of the Kiwi police force can be seen shaking a leg with the song from the 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho, featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The video was originally shared by Wellington Indian Association.

Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, ‘This video brought a big smile to my face. Dance, art and culture bring people together in such a wonderful way’

Madhuri Dixit recently celebrated 32 years of the release of her 1988 superhit Tezaab. To celebrate the film, Madhuri shared a video of her iconic dance number 'Ek do teen' from the film. In the video shared by the actress on Instagram, netizens can be seen dancing with the song.

Remembering late choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away in July this year, Madhuri wrote: “#32YearsOfTezaab A movie which is very close to my heart and a song which makes me feel alive every time I hear it. Thank you everyone for still loving the song, the choreography and creating such amazing videos on it. Miss you #Saroj ji. She would have been so happy to see this video.”