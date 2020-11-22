UBG gets support of majority of chambers in forthcoming FPCCI elections

Majority of the chambers of commerce and industry and trade associations in Punjab have openly announced to support the United Business Group (UBG) panel in forthcoming Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections. Talking to media prior to their departure for Multan here on Saturday, presidential candidate Khalid Tawab, SVP candidate Rauf Mukhtar and VP candidate Almas Hyder claimed that UBG top leadership led its Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and patron-in-chief SM Munir a couple of days ago held result oriented successful campaigns at Faisalabad and Sialkot where all chambers and FPCCI affiliated trade associations of adjacent cities also attended our meetings and made public their support by reposing full confidence in the UBG policies for effectively safeguarding the interests of the business community at all levels.